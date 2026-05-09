<i>Rowdy Janardhana</i> Makers Drop New Poster On Vijay Deverakonda's Birthday: "A Man Who Fights The World"

The makers of director Ravi Kiran Kola's eagerly awaited action entertainer Rowdy Janardhana on Saturday released a brand new still from the film to mark the birthday of actor Vijay Deverakonda, who plays the lead in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A man who fights the world… but surrenders only to love. Wishing our #RowdyJanardhana @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday #HBDVijayDeverakonda @keerthyofficial @storytellerkola @christoxavier_ #AnendCChandran @DinoShankar @PraveenRaja_Off @SVC_official @Tseries @yelowtooths @wallsandtrends."

The new poster that has been released shows Vijay Deverakonda seated in rain, even as a woman's feet is seen placed on his chest. Vijay Deverakonda has an awestruck look on his face and a revolver in his hand.

For the unaware, Rowdy Janardhana is being produced by successful producers Dil Raju and Shirish. Directed by the talented Ravi Kiran Kola, who gained acclaim for his debut film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, the movie, which promises to be a gripping experience, has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.

The film's title was revealed recently along with a striking glimpse. Launched at a grand event in Hyderabad, the glimpse introduced audiences to the gritty, blood-soaked world of Rowdy Janardhana, instantly sparking curiosity and raising several questions. Fans were thrilled to see Vijay Deverakonda step into a completely new space, experimenting with a fresh slang, a distinct avatar, and an unexplored zone.

The glimpse stood out for its sheer confidence, unsettling viewers in the most effective way. Vijay Deverakonda appeared firmly back in form, with flashes of his fierce look, commanding dialogue delivery, and compelling performance in the two-minute glimpse sending the hype soaring. Christo Xavier's gripping background score and Anend C. Chandran's visuals added to the intensity, complemented by Supreme Sundar's dynamic action choreography.

The film, which is set in the 1980s in East Godavari district, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in December 2026 across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

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