Kriti Sanon Addresses 'Negotiating Fee' Compared To Male Leads In Bollywood: "There Has Been Some Struggle Around Money"

Kriti Sanon debuted in cinema with her 2014 Telugu film, the psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, followed by her Bollywood debut Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff in the same year. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur and producer, along with being one of the top actresses of this generation. She recently addressed gender parity in Bollywood and whether she has been in that position.

What's Happening

Kriti Sanon told GQ, "There's been some struggle around money. When they [producers] have to cut corners, they often negotiate down the female lead's fee, even though a large chunk of the budget goes to the male actor."

She continued, "Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry, and we have to keep shaking things up to move towards equality. It shows up in the smallest ways too-for instance, there's often a tendency on a film set to check if the female actor is ready first, so the male actor doesn't have to wait. It's subconscious, but it needs to change."

"I've always tried to stand up for myself, but early in my career, it was difficult to voice everything. I remember small things, like a male co-star, who wasn't a senior, getting a better car. Of course, it wasn't about the car, but about being respected equally. Most producers and directors today are progressive, but these biases still exist," added the actress.

On Her Highs And Lows In The Profession

Speaking of the highs and lows she has tackled in her career, Kriti Sanon credited Mimi and how it "shattered some notions" that people had about her. She expressed gratitude for the love she has received for the film, along with bagging the National Award for Best Actress.

Kriti Sanon said, "The biggest was Mimi, and the love that it received because it was the first project that I shouldered. We were living in a very uncertain time of the Covid-19 pandemic; the film was meant to be released in theatres, but it ended up being streamed online instead. It garnered so much love, and the National Award [for Best Actress in a Leading Role] was one of the highest points of my career."

Addressing the lows, the actress spoke about going through extreme frustration before Mimi.

She said, "Before Mimi, I went through phases of frustration...wanting to do more-knowing I was capable of more, but lacking opportunities. There were roles I came very close to that eventually went to star kids, something that was beyond my control."

"When you don't come from a film background, there's a great amount of uncertainty you have to deal with. It has been a process of gradual growth, with me taking risks and making more intentional choices. I have earned every opportunity; nothing has been handed to me," she added.

Work

Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for the release of Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The first song Jab Talak and look reveals have generated considerable buzz.

Homi Adajania also helmed 2012's Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The film is slated to be released on June 19, 2026.

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