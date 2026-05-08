Viral Video: Hrithik Roshan, 52, Dances To His Iconic <i>Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai</i> Title Song At A Wedding In Suryagarh

Hrithik Roshan set the dance floor alight once again - this time not on screen, but at a wedding. The actor was seen grooving to the iconic Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai title track at a wedding held at Suryagarh, and a video of the moment has since gone viral on social media.

Details

Hrithik Roshan's video, which is circulating widely online, shows the actor dancing to the title song of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai at the wedding. Dressed in a beige kurta-pyjama, Hrithik performs enthusiastically as a large group of guests surrounds him and matches his steps on the dance floor. The video has drawn widespread attention, with fans praising his moves and energy.

Hrithik Roshan setting the dance floor on fire at a friend's wedding 🕺❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/i0CCCVKPNf — 『Ꭺ 』 (@iluffy05) May 7, 2026

About Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai marked Hrithik's debut as a lead actor opposite Ameesha Patel. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the romantic musical was released in 2000 and went on to become a major box-office success, turning Hrithik into an overnight star. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satish Shah.

Hrithik's Entry Into Direction

Meanwhile, Hrithik is preparing to enter a new phase of his career as he gears up to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Speaking during a recent fan meet-and-greet in the US, the actor admitted he was feeling nervous about stepping behind the camera.

"I feel like I'm back in kindergarten. It seems I have to grow up in a whole different way all over again. It's going to be a new challenge, uncertainties, seeking, searching. I'm sure there will be moments where I feel like I've made the worst decision ever. And in my alone moments, the moments when I feel fear, I will remember you all, and I will remember the love. So I need your blessings," Hrithik said.

Krrish 4 will mark Hrithik Roshan's first project as a director, further expanding his long-standing association with the Krrish franchise.



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