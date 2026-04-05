Hrithik Roshan Reacts To <i>Ramayana's</i> VFX Backlash: "It's Painful To Watch"

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has quickly become one of the most ambitious and talked-about projects in Indian cinema. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavana. The mythological epic is envisioned as a grand two-part saga with a massive budget.

However, ever since its teaser dropped, Ramayana has found itself at the centre of intense online debate. While some praised its scale, a section of viewers criticised the film's visual effects as underwhelming. Some even described the teaser as resembling a “video game".

Amid this growing divide, Hrithik Roshan stepped in to defend the film and its makers. The actor urged audiences to keep an open mind and judge the final product rather than early glimpses. Sharing a detailed note on Instagram, he wrote, "Yes, bad VFX exists. It's sometimes so bad it's painful to watch. Especially for me… and especially when it's a film I'm part of. As an 11-year-old kid, I saw Back to the Future on a trip to London, and it changed me forever. I became obsessed.”

The actor also explained that VFX approaches can vary, noting that it's not all about creating something real. He felt criticism should take into account the film's style and what it's trying to achieve.

"Bad vfx is if the movie promises ‘photorealism' but is unable to inhabit it fully. Even a small lapse in physics/gravity can then destroy the entire illusion. Or the promise is of storybook style, but they fail in making it beautiful enough or artistic enough or divine enough, and so fail to engage. But to say that the storybook style is not looking photorealistic – isn't fair. Cause it's not meant to be," he added.

He wrapped up his post by urging people to think twice before judging something. "You can't criticise the maker just cause he has chosen one style while you prefer another style. That's not fair. So sometimes when you say “bad VFX.” Maybe it's just a style you didn't expect. So next time, don't just ask, “Is it real?” First ask, “Is it right for the story?” "Is it making me feel what the maker intended?" Debate it. But debate it with awareness," Hrithik concluded.

Ramayana is set to release on Diwali 2026, followed by a second part in Diwali 2027.