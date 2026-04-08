<i>Cocktail 2</i> Song <i>Jab Talak</i>: Rashmika, Shahid, Kriti Put On Their Dance Shoes To Arijit Singh's Track

Three A-List Stars, a peppy dance number, a picturesque beach locale, and Arijit Singh— the recipe for a hit cocktail is ready.

The makers of the much-awaited Cocktail 2 have released the first song, titled Jab Talak, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa, with music composed by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Breaking Down Jab Talak

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, dressed in their summer best, turn up the heat on a stunning beach location.

Joining them is Shahid Kapoor with his unmatched dance skills and swag.

The song might give déjà vu vibes from the Cocktail track Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, thanks to the similar settings.

From playing hide-and-seek to engaging in mischievous fun—the trio has it all, and we want some more.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film wrapped its shoot in January.

Sharing a fun-filled picture with the leads, Homi Adajania wrote: "Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys."

Kriti Sanon, in an earlier interview with Zoom, drew a parallel between the prequel and the new film, saying: "When you watch Cocktail 1, something about it still feels today. It doesn't make you feel like it's, what, 12 years old or something, you know? And you still feel like it's today's film. And I think that's how even this film is. It's very refreshing, the visuals are stunning, and it's got a take on modern equations and relationships. Very relevant to what it speaks about."

"And I've had a blast shooting with Shahid and Rashmika, and of course, Homi is mad, so his craziness kind of keeps us all going for a fun ride," she added.

The film will release in theaters on June 19.