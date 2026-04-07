Ameesha Patel Brings Up <i>Gadar</i> To Counter Zakir Khan's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Jibe At Award Show

After Zakir Khan took a swipe at Bollywood with his remarks around Dhurandhar 2 success at an event, actor Ameesha Patel on Tuesday called out the comic for "spreading negativity".

Zakir Khan, who was co-hosting the event, had said, "Kitne hee congratulatory post aap daldein, kitne hee Story daldein, kitne hee public interview mein aap keh dein meri favourite film. Par sach toh yeh hai doston ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai. Bomb film mein fute Lyari mein, par dhuan uda hai Bandra se Juhu mein (It doesn't matter how many congratulatory posts you put up, many stories you share, or you call it 'my favourite film' in public interviews, the truth is, friends, with Dhurandhar has really made many people jealous. The bomb exploded in Lyari in the film, but the smoke has risen all the way from Bandra to Juhu)."

Following these comments, Ameesha Patel shared a post on X, batting for the film industry.

"Dude - Stop spreading negativity! Film industry has valued and respected Dhurandhar! Superstars like SRK, Salman, Sunny, Hrithik, Ajay have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits and will continue to do so Chill - Gadar bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge (They have created Gadar for many years, they will continue to do)" she wrote on the microblogging site.

Several film celebrities, including Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, and Ram Gopal Varma have praised Dhurandhar 2.

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood comeback with 2023's Gadar 2, the sequel to her 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with Sunny Deol.

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