Vijay Varma's Viral Reaction To Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success: "When Life Throws A Hamza At You..."

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate headlines, not just for its record-breaking box office run but also for a character that audiences can't stop talking about, Hamza Ali. Interestingly, Bollywood already had a memorable Hamza, played by Vijay Varma in Darlings, also starring Alia Bhatt.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming Prime Video series Matka King, Vijay Varma addressed the coincidence of two viral Hamzas in recent pop culture.

Calling it a quirky bit of film trivia, Vijay said, "It is just a coincidence and an interesting piece of movie trivia now."

In Darlings, Vijay's Hamza was a chilling, abusive husband whose toxic masculinity drove the dark comedy's narrative. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar 2 is a very different beast, a fierce, larger-than-life Indian spy who has become a fan favourite.

#RanveerSingh has hit it out of the park as Hamza in #Dhurandhar. I worked with him in #Gullyboy one of the finest coactors I have worked with.



When life throws a Hamza at you make it like a Dhurandhar Hamza and not like Darling's Hamza - #VijayVarma #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge pic.twitter.com/NRB7aJWUEv — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) April 7, 2026

Vijay even had a playful take on the comparison. "When life throws a Hamza at you, make it like a Dhurandhar's Hamza and not like a Darlings Hamza," he joked.

The actor also shared a nostalgic memory about working with Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy (2019).

"Gully Boy was a significant moment in my life. I remember I was down the dumps when that film happened to me. It saved me, it gave me a career. I am very thankful to do that film," Vijay said. He added that Ranveer remains "one of the finest actors I have worked with," praising the actor's performance in Dhurandhar.

And the numbers certainly support the buzz around the film. Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the domestic box office. On day 19, the film collected around Rs 10 crore, taking its India net total to Rs 1,023.77 crore. Its worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 1,622.72 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The sequel has also managed to outpace the lifetime collection of the first Dhurandhar within just 11 days, cementing its place as one of the biggest hits of the year. Ranveer Singh reprises his role alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma is gearing up for the release of Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule. The series follows Brij Bhatti, a sharp and ambitious cotton trader navigating the underbelly of 1960s Bombay as he seeks legitimacy and power.

Set against a backdrop of bustling markets, chawls, and shifting social dynamics, the series promises a gripping story about ambition, power, and belonging. It also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover.

With two very different Hamzas trending at the same time, Vijay Varma clearly sees the humour in the coincidence, and fans are loving the trivia.

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