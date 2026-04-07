Amid <i>Ramayana</i> Teaser Criticism, Namit Malhotra Says "We're Listening Closely, Working Diligently"

After a long wait, the teaser of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, was released last week. The first glimpse into the world of the epic spectacle, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, led to a horde of reactions online-some positive, others not so much.

While a section trolled Ramayana, mounted on a Rs 4,000 crore budget, over VFX quality, another was just not convinced about Ranbir Kapoor playing Rama. Namit Malhotra took to social media earlier today to thank everyone for the overwhelming response, and also reiterated how they are "listening closely and working diligently."

The Post

Namit Malhotra wrote, "Dear all, the response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care."

The post continued, "The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department. We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honouring it with the reverence it holds."

"This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all, and that shared emotion and massive responsibility to make every Indian proud is what drives me forward every single day. What you've seen so far is just the beginning. We are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens to celebrate our culture and our history," concluded the post.

Namit Malhotra On Making Ramayana A "Culture-First" Phenomenon

"Because in the world of religion, there's too much translation and too much sensitivity. This is truly what I think is a foundational piece of Indian culture, and that's why I feel very comfortable with it, because that's something that we carry with pride. We celebrate it. We share with the world," he told Collider.com.

"As far as the business side is concerned, this question has been asked of me a few times, but bringing a film like Ramayana to the world after having been third generation in the business is a privilege, is an opportunity. So at this point in time, I'm less focused on the business side, but the passion of telling this and showing this to the world has really usurped my senses," he added.

Namit Malhotra then said, "I'm much more, at heart, trying to do the justice I can to a film or a story of this size, such that it really resonates in the hearts of people, at which point the business is done. Business will not be the issue. So, getting the first part in is really where all the time, effort, money, and energy is focused so that everything else then becomes a line of dominoes that hopefully play out as they should."

Ramayana Teaser

The teaser introduces the audience to Ranbir Kapoor's many moods as Lord Rama. From killing a monster to his exile in the forest, the two-minute, 38-second teaser shows Ranbir embracing the mythical figure with its celebrated grandeur, grace, poise, and regality.

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

Ramayana Part 1 is set to be released on Diwali 2026. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey.

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