<i>Ramayana's</i> Viral 'Blue Turban Guy' Exists And Is Not AI: "Real Me, Real Ranbir Kapoor"

A scene from the teaser of Ramayana, showing Ranbir Kapoor as Rama walking through a crowd, has triggered online speculation about the use of artificial intelligence after viewers noticed a background actor's turban change colour between shots.

Details

In the teaser, a sequence depicting Rama walking through Ayodhya amid falling flower petals drew attention on social media. Viewers pointed out that the colour of a background actor's turban appeared to shift from blue in a wide shot to purple in a close-up. The visual inconsistency quickly went viral, with several users claiming the crowd scene may have been AI-generated.

As the speculation grew, actor Saket Patel, who appeared in the scene, addressed the claims in a video message. "I'm Saket Patel. I am an actor, and believe me, I'm not AI," he said, dismissing the allegations.

Patel stressed that the sequence was filmed using real people and practical sets. "People are fully convinced that I'm AI-generated. I shot for this two years ago with real crowd, real set, real me and real Ranbir Kapoor in front of me," he said.

Commenting on the reaction online, the actor added, "In 2026, if something looks too nice, people call it fake."

Patel shared the video on Instagram and posted the same on X with a caption that read: "Hi, I'm Saket Patel - the 'blue turban guy' is not AI. Real shoot, real people, real effort. Maybe it's time we appreciate the work instead of questioning everything. Respect the work that goes into filmmaking."

Hi, I'm Saket Patel— the ‘blue turban guy' is not AI. Real shoot, real people, real effort. Maybe it's time we appreciate the work instead of questioning everything.

Respect the work that goes into filmmaking🙏🏼



https://t.co/PYZ1tn0vkS#Ramayana #Ramayan #RanbirKapoor — Saket Patel (@iamsaket19) April 4, 2026

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been produced on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra said the scale of the project was initially met with disbelief.

"When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale," Malhotra said. "Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible - we're being ambitious, but grounded."

The film also marks the first collaboration between A. R. Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, and Sunny Deol are among the cast members of the large-scale production.



Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Ramayana Runtime, Calls It "Nothing Less Than Lord Of The Rings"