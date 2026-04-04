Ranbir Kapoor Reveals <i>Ramayana</i> Runtime, Calls It "Nothing Less Than <i>Lord Of The Rings</i>"

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1. With the teaser that dropped last week, the internet has been filled with talk around one of the most anticipated films of this year. Now a new conversation has surfaced where Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that the two-part mythological drama has a runtime of six hours.

Ranbir Kapoor told Collider, "It's nothing less than Lord of the Rings. It's our greatest epic spectacle coming from our country, and this was just a teaser. We have six hours of epic visuals and epic action sequences, emotions. It teaches you to be a better son, a better husband, a better brother. It's the triumph of good over evil. There are so many different layers of storytelling happening with this film that I'm really excited for people to sample it."

Furthermore, he revealed, "We're already halfway done filming part two, at least my portions. It's even more exciting than what you guys have seen."

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra said, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

A. R. Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer have collaborated on the project for the first time. Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash and Sunny Deol are also part of this large-scale production.

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