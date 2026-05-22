Why Nitesh Tiwari Was 'Intimidated' When He Was Offered Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana Part 1, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On director Nitesh Tiwari's birthday yesterday, Namit Malhotra shared a snippet of a conversation between the filmmaker and Ranbir Kapoor, revealing Tiwari's first reaction to helming this mega project.

What's Happening

In conversation with Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari said, "Intimidating, challenging, inspiring - all at the same time. Intimidating because telling a great story like the Ramayana comes with a lot of moral responsibility."

He added, "It was both daunting and inspiring. Daunting because narrating a significant story like the Ramayana carries a considerable moral obligation. I can confidently say it has been an incredible experience. I don't believe I could have made a better choice."

Furthermore, Nitesh Tiwari spoke at length about the inspiration behind coming on board, and how this was an opportunity he seized when Namit Malhotra and DNEG approached him.

Namit Malhotra's Post

The producer shared a long birthday post for Nitesh Tiwari, expressing how hard it is to describe the journey they have had.

He wrote, "Dear Nitesh SIR as everyone refers to you. Here's wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead in every way. We have come on this journey that's hard to describe in words. Working with you so closely has been one of the best experiences of my life, so much to learn from you and see how you deal with everyone and everything with such clarity and with so much calm. Your understanding of the subject to your ease of telling the story and bringing it to life is incredibly fascinating and I really appreciate your approach in partnering with everyone with so much dignity and grace. Lots more power to you to bring the greatest story of our country to the people of the world with lots of positive energy and enthusiasm."

Have a look:

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

Ramayana Part 1 is set to be released on Diwali 2026. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Buys Land Worth Rs 3.31 Crore In Ayodhya