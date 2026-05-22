Watch: Mohanlal Breaks Down At <i>Drishyam 3</i> Screening With Fans In Viral Video

Mohanlal's much-anticipated film Drishyam 3 was released on May 21, which also coincided with the 66-year-old actor's birthday. Amid the reviews that are flowing in, a video of Mohanlal getting teary-eyed as he reacts to the audience has gone viral online.

In the clip that has caught the internet by storm, Mohanlal is seen wiping away tears as he sat with his Drishyam 3 crew and watched a first-day, first-show screening of the film with fans. The actor even thanked a member of the audience who applauded him.

Mohanlal's Gratitude Post

The actor took to social media to thank his fans for the overwhelming response to Drishyam 3.

He wrote, "Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude. It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my journey and for making today so special. Grateful for each and every one of you."

Mohanlal's Dual Celebration

The release day saw a dual celebration, as the highly anticipated film hit theatres while the actor marked his birthday after attending a screening. Mohanlal was seen cutting a cake during the celebration.

In a now-viral video, Mohanlal was seen donning a traditional outfit, waving at fans and cutting a cake. Fans also expressed their excitement after seeing him at the theatre. Watch the videos here:

About Drishyam 3

The third installment of Mohanlal's Drishyam franchise was released in theatres on May 21, drawing strong responses from audiences. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 sees Mohanlal return as Georgekutty, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath reprising their roles.

At the trailer launch of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3, leaving fans excited about the possibility of more installments in the hit thriller series.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3 Review: A Mohanlal Show All The Way, But Jeethu Joseph's Screenplay Is A Let-Down