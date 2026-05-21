Watch: Mohanlal Celebrates 66th Birthday With Cake At <i>Drishyam 3</i> Screening

May 21 coincided with the release of Drishyam 3 as well as the birthday of the star of the film, Mohanlal. The day saw a dual celebration, as the highly anticipated film hit theatres while the actor marked his birthday after attending a screening. Mohanlal was seen cutting a cake during the celebration.

Details

In a now-viral video, Mohanlal was seen donning a traditional outfit, waving at fans and cutting a cake. Fans also expressed their excitement after seeing him at the theatre. Watch the videos here:

Taking to X, Mohanlal wrote a note, "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own."

About Drishyam 3

The third installment of Mohanlal's Drishyam franchise was released in theatres on May 21, drawing strong responses from audiences. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 sees Mohanlal return as Georgekutty, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath reprising their roles.

At the trailer launch of Drishyam 3, Mohanlal has hinted that the Drishyam franchise may not end with Drishyam 3, leaving fans excited about the possibility of more installments in the hit thriller series.



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