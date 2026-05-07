Neetu Kapoor Recalls Ranbir Kapoor Worrying About Her Safety Amid India-Pakistan Conflict: "Mumma Please Come Back"

Neetu Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi. The actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the film's shoot, when her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was worried about her and asked her to come back to Mumbai amid the India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor in 2025.

What's Happening

In a special segment released by the makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi on YouTube, Neetu Kapoor spoke about how the rising tensions during the India-Pakistan conflict following last year's Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack had Ranbir Kapoor worried for her safety. At the time, the veteran actor was shooting for the movie, also starring Kapil Sharma, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Referring to the India-Pakistan military conflict, Kapil Sharma said, "So many things happened during the making of this film. The war had started, and the situation had become very serious at that time. I think Ranbir had called you."

Neetu Kapoor replied, "Yes, Ranbir called me and said, 'Mumma, please come back.' But I told him, 'This is the safest place right now; nobody is going to drop bombs here.' When the war started, nobody said anything. Everyone said we will continue working. Everybody was so excited about the film and everything around it. Nobody wanted to leave."

Neetu Kapoor's daughter, fashion designer and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is making her debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi, also recalled the warm atmosphere on the film sets. She added that nobody wanted to leave the shoot midway.

Neetu Kapoor also spoke about the picturesque locations in Shimla. She said there were no vanity vans on location, while Kapil Sharma added that the team was put up in cottages instead of hotels due to space constraints, which eventually led to all of them spending more time together.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Produced by Rtake Studios, along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, Daadi Ki Shaadi has been written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. It is slated to release in theatres on May 8, 2026. The project also stars Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb in key roles, along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni making her big screen debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi.

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