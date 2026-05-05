Watch: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Show Support For Neetu Kapoor At <i>Daadi Ki Shaadi</i> Screening

Ranbir Kapoor has once again shown his unwavering love and support for Neetu Kapoor as he attended the screening of her film Daadi Ki Shaadi. He arrived with his wife and actor Alia Bhatt at the event.

The screening of the film, headlined by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, turned into a glittering affair as members of the Kapoor family and several prominent faces from the film industry gathered to celebrate ahead of its release.

The evening also saw the presence of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who joined her family in supporting Neetu Kapoor's latest film.

Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain also attended the special event. Veteran actor Rekha added a touch of timeless elegance to the evening.

Talking about the film, it is produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies, and written and directed by Ashish R Mohan.

Daadi Ki Shaadi also stars Sadia Khateeb and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

According to the makers, Daadi Ki Shaadi is "a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love."

Daadi Ki Shaadi arrives in cinemas on May 8, 2026.

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