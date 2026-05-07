Urvashi Rautela Recalls Valentine's Day Wish From Nandamuri Balakrishna, Says She Feels 'Lucky' To Work With Him

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has remained in the public spotlight over the years for his outspoken remarks and several controversial moments. Amid ongoing discussions around his conduct, actor Urvashi Rautela has spoken about her experience working with him, offering a different perspective.

What Urvashi Rautela Said

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Urvashi addressed the criticism surrounding her collaboration with Balakrishna in Daaku Maharaaj. Urvashi said, "I don't know... sometimes it's like one thing leads to another thing, then third thing, fourth thing... it was like that."

The film's song Dabidi Dibidi had drawn backlash online, sparking debate around their pairing. Responding to the reactions, Urvashi said her experience on the project was positive despite the online criticism.

Calling herself "lucky" to work with Balakrishna, Urvashi recalled the experience, saying, "Working with him was definitely really, really amazing... and if you watch the film, do watch our action sequences also... that is really kick."

Balakrishna has frequently gone viral for his interactions with fans, including videos in which he appears to react aggressively or throw mobile phones. Commenting on this, Urvashi said she had witnessed such incidents but suggested they should be viewed in context. She said, "Yeah, many times I've seen... and it always used to be like...it used to be fun watching all this."

She also spoke about fan reactions, saying, "They also love it... they are also happy... you won't imagine." Urvashi added that it was Balakrishna who wished her first on Valentine's Day, saying, "Last year on Valentine's Day, Balakrishna garu was the first person who wished me."

Daaku Maharaaj was released on January 12, 2025.



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