Namit Malhotra Shares Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Perfect To Play Lord Rama In <i>Ramayana</i>

Producer Namit Malhotra has heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor following the actor's inclusion in TIME magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world for 2026.

Taking to X, Namit shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari, reflecting on their long-standing association and the journey that has led them to collaborate on the much-anticipated film Ramayana.

"From watching our fathers share meals and laughter to now, four decades later, coming together to tell one of the greatest epics of all time... it's been quite a journey," Namit wrote.

The producer went on to applaud Ranbir's grounded nature, highlighting the qualities that, in his view, make him the perfect choice to portray Lord Rama on screen.

"I have witnessed your journey closely. The highs, the setbacks, the quiet resilience, and the way you've stayed so grounded through it all, both on and off screen. There was never a doubt in my mind. There is no one better to portray Lord Rama. You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation," he added.

Concluding his message, Namit celebrated Ranbir's global recognition, calling it well-deserved. "Being named among @TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2026 feels absolutely deserving. It's great to see the world finally take notice of you and your talent. This is just the beginning, my friend. More power to you."

Ranbir Kapoor Joins TIME 100 Influential List

Ranbir Kapoor is the only Indian actor featured on the TIME 100 Most Influential People list for 2026. He appears alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna as Indian representatives.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who featured on the TIME 100 in 2020, wrote a tribute for the new entrant.

"Ranbir isn't just a movie star—he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures," wrote Khurrana.

The 2026 TIME 100 list includes entertainers from across the world, such as Blake Lively, Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Claire Danes, Keke Palmer, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Wagner Moura, and Nikki Glaser.

About Ramayana

The magnum opus has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama was unveiled earlier this month. Apart from Ranbir, the film boasts a stellar cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has set high expectations for cinematic spectacle.

It is set to release in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled for worldwide release in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, and the second for Diwali 2027.

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