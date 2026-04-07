Salman Khan Backs Rajpal Yadav After Award-Show Jibe On Rs 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Salman Khan came out in support of actor Rajpal Yadav after a remark at an awards show appeared to mock his Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case.

Details

Rajpal Yadav remained in the news throughout February following developments in a 2012 Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. He surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with the matter and was later granted interim bail until March 18 to attend a family wedding.

On March 18, the Delhi High Court heard the case and observed that the actor would not be sent back to jail, noting that he had deposited a substantial amount.

The issue resurfaced during a recent award ceremony when the show's host made a remark that was perceived as a jibe at Rajpal, referencing the cheque bounce case.



At the award ceremony, Rajpal spoke about the wider turmoil caused by fluctuating currencies, following which the host responded with a remark that appeared to mock the actor's own financial dues.

While the comment drew attention and criticism online, Rajpal's calm and dignified handling of the situation earned praise from social media users.

Following the incident, Salman Khan extended his support to the actor through a post on X.

He wrote, "Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai."

("Rajpal bhai, you have been working for 30 years, and all of us have repeated you again and again because you know your craft and you bring real value. You will always continue to get work, and it will come at this same dollar rate, and it will keep coming. That is the reality.")

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

He added, "Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai ,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai."

("And remember one thing - sometimes something slips out in the flow of a moment. If you want to give something, keep it in your mind and work from the heart. Whether the dollar goes up or down, what difference does it make? In the end, whatever you give has to be given in India.")

Rajpal Yadav's Reaction

Rajpal Yadav later shared a video addressing the controversy and defending the show's creative intent. He explained that the segment was meant as a broader commentary on global issues such as war, economic instability and how these challenges ultimately affect ordinary people.

He said, "...aisi baat hui ki duniya mein yudh hai, economy hai, uppar niche sab chal raha hai toh is mein pisna common man ko hi padhta hai. Cheque bouncing, yudh, economy uppar niche ek general poori duniya ke liye ek script banane ka prayas kiya. Kabhi kabhi hota hai filmon mein hota hai, hum scene design karte hai but scene ka jo meaning woh sahi tareeke se audience tak nahi pahoch pata hai, toh ye cinema hai..."

("It was said in a broader sense that the world is going through war, economic ups and downs, and instability, and in all of this, it is the common person who ends up suffering the most. Cheque bounce issues, wars, an unstable economy - all of this was meant as a general attempt to create a scripted reflection of what the world is facing. Sometimes, even in films, we design a scene with a certain intention, but the meaning does not always reach the audience in the intended way. That's cinema.")

The actor stressed that there was no malicious intent behind the segment and described it as a creative expression that may not have translated as intended for all viewers.



Also Read: "Rajpal Yadav Ko Barbaad Karne Ka Plan Tha": Actor Says Rs 9-Crore Debt Case Filed To 'Ruin' Him