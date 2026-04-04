Rajpal Yadav Recalls Spending 12 Days In Tihar Jail In Rs 9-Crore Cheque Bounce Case: 'Learnt To Live In Every Condition'

Actor Rajpal Yadav recently spoke about his time in jail. The actor shared his experiences during a conversation with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan on her vlog.

What's Happening

During the interaction, Rajpal Yadav was seen preparing mixed vegetable rice, a dish he said reminded him of his early days in Mumbai when he lived with several others while struggling to establish himself.

The conversation soon turned to his time at Tihar Jail, where he was lodged earlier this year.

When asked whether he had been assigned any duties during his time in jail, the actor clarified that the situation did not reach that stage. However, he emphasised the importance of discipline while serving time.

"Voh naubat nahi thi, lekin bahut discipline se rehna tha vahan pe aur proper time kaatna tha (Matters didn't reach that point, but one had to stay very disciplined there and serve the time properly)," he said.

Reflecting on the experience, he added, "Maine har condition mein jeena seekh liya hai (I have learnt to live in every condition)."

Yadav also acknowledged the support he received from members of the film industry during this period.

Background

The actor's legal troubles stem from a long-standing financial dispute.

In February this year, he surrendered before authorities in connection with a cheque bounce case linked to a debt of around Rs 9 crore.

He was later granted interim bail on February 16 after depositing Rs 1.5 crore.

The case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based company to fund his directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata. The film did not perform well at the box office, leading to financial losses and subsequent legal complications.

In 2018, a court convicted him in the cheque bounce case and sentenced him to six months in jail, with the liability increasing after the verdict was upheld in 2019.

Following his interim bail, the Delhi High Court granted him relief, stating that he would not be taken back into custody immediately after the interim order was lifted.

However, his recent plea seeking a 30-day extension to arrange funds was rejected, with the court reserving its verdict.

On the work front, Rajpal Yadav is awaiting the release of Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal and is scheduled to hit theatres on April 17.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan is expected to begin work on her next directorial project with Shah Rukh Khan later this year.