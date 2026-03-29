'Ranveer Singh Took Breaks From <i>Dhurandhar</i> Shoot To Take Care Of Pregnant Deepika Padukone,' Says Co-Star Abhay Arora

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but behind the scenes, his dedication extended far beyond the film set.

During the shoot of the film, Ranveer's wife and actor, Deepika Padukone, was pregnant with their first child. Despite a demanding schedule, the actor made sure he remained present for his family.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Abhay Arora, who played Yasir - the younger brother of gangster Arshad Pappu, spoke about witnessing Ranveer's efforts firsthand.

Abhay shared, "Ranveer would try his best to get days off between shooting, even if it was just three or four days, so he could fly back to his wife and take care of his family. The way Ranveer takes care of his family is wonderful."

Deepika And Ranveer's Relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy. Their wedding included two ceremonies that reflected Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi background.

The couple's relationship began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015 before making their marriage public in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action hit features Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun.

Set in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, the story follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in the underworld, while tracing his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who evolves into a covert operative.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on March 19 in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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