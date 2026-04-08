Viral Video: Allu Arjun Greets Sea Of Fans Outside Hyderabad Home On 44th Birthday, Crowd Turns Chaotic

Pushpa star Allu Arjun turned 44 on Tuesday, and thousands of fans gathered outside his Hyderabad residence for a midnight birthday celebration.

Videos from the scene showed a massive crowd chanting the actor's name, waving mobile flashlights and cheering as the Telugu star stepped out to greet them.

Allu Arjun waved to the crowd and thanked fans for their wishes, triggering loud cheers from supporters gathered outside his home.

In one of the video clips going viral, Allu Arjun can also be seen asking his admirers to stay quiet, as it was late at night.

The celebration briefly turned chaotic as the crowd swelled, with reports saying police had to step in to manage the gathering outside the actor's residence.

After meeting fans at midnight, Allu Arjun greeted more admirers on the morning of his birthday.

He waved at fans who came to catch a glimpse of the actor, fondly called 'Icon Star', to wish him on his 44th birthday.

On the occasion, director Atlee also revealed the title of his new film with Allu Arjun. Titled Raaka, the film also stars Deepika Padukone. The makers released the intriguing first-look poster in nine languages, including Tamil, Hindi and English.

Billed as a sci-fi action drama, Raaka is produced by Sun Pictures. The film was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday.

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