How Allu Arjun Celebrated His 44th Birthday With Family And Friends

Allu Arjun celebrates his 44th birthday today. Fans marked his special day by gathering in front of his residence in Hyderabad, and fellow celebrities made sure to post special messages for the birthday boy.

Birthday Wishes Pour In For Allu Arjun

Rakul Preet Singh expressed her admiration for Allu Arjun and wrote, “Happy birthday to my absolute favourite. Wishing you more power, more success, and everything you truly desire because you deserve it all.”

The birthday boy also received a lovely wish from his “sweet brother," Jackky Bhagnani. The actor-producer shared a dashing picture of Allu Arjun and penned, “Happy birthday. You're one of the nicest people I've met in this industry, and that says a lot. The way you carry your stardom with so much humility and warmth is truly inspiring. Wishing you a year full of happiness and good health.”

While wishing Allu Arjun a happy birthday, Venkatesh Daggubati dropped the title poster for Allu Arjun's recently launched next project, directed by Atlee. The movie, previously known as AA22xA6, is now officially titled Raaka. The actor appears in a fierce, rugged avatar with a beast-like aesthetic, a bald look, and tusk-like detailing on the poster, leaving fans breathless. Sharing the first look poster of Raaka, Venkatesh Daggubati said, “Happy birthday, dear Allu Arjun! Wishing you love, laughter, and the best year ahead. Looking fierce in #RAAKA.”

Actress Pragya Jaiswal also shared Raaka's poster and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to this powerhouse of an actor & firecracker of a person. Absolutely killer first look, damnnn. Have a smashing day and the most terrific year ahead, Super excited for #RAAKA!”

Allu Sirish wished his elder brother, “Happy birthday,” while sharing a post on Instagram capturing a massive gathering of fans celebrating Allu Arjun's special day. The celebration took place late at night outside the Pushpa actor's residence in Hyderabad, where fans were seen holding up their phone flashlights to create a festive atmosphere. Allu Sirish further captioned it, “May you always be celebrated like this.”

Choreographer Jani Master posted a throwback picture of him carrying the actor in his lap. Alongside this, he extended his best wishes for the actor, writing, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday to our ICON STAAR Allu Arjun garu. May you create many more global records with #AA22 #AA23 & every project ahead.”

Sophie Choudry dropped a throwback with the birthday boy on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday, my favourite... May this year be next-level Epic for you. Sending you all the love and good wishes.”

The makers of Raaka dropped the first look poster today.



Aso Read: Allu Arjun-Deepika Padukone's AA22xA6 Is Now Called Raaka. Bonus - Allu's Devilish Look