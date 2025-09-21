Allu Arjun's Birthday Wish For "Dearest Director" Atlee: "Can't Wait For The Cinematic Magic You Are Creating"

Drop everything you are doing and head straight to Allu Arjun's Instagram handle. The Telugu superstar took a moment to wish Atlee a happy birthday. The ace director turns 39 today, September 21.

Sharing a photo on his Stories, Allu Arjun added a sweet note for the filmmaker. In the picture, the actor and Atlee are seen striking a fun pose with iconic Hollywood action figures like Xenomorph, Iron Man, and Iron Monger.

“Happy Birthday to my dearest director @atlee47 garu. May abundance shower upon you. Wishing you all the joy, love, and prosperity. Can't wait for everyone to experience the cinematic magic you're creating,” Allu Arjun wrote alongside the image.

In case you have not already guessed, the birthday post hinted at Atlee and Allu Arjun's much-anticipated project, tentatively titled AA22 X A6. Deepika Padukone will also play a key role in the film. The sci-fi action drama, produced by Sun Pictures, was officially announced on Allu Arjun's 43rd birthday in April. This marks the first collaboration between the actor and Atlee.

Allu Arjun will reportedly play four different characters in the AA22 X A6. Sources suggest he will portray a grandfather, a father, and two sons in the project. There is also buzz that the story might delve into the idea of two parallel universes. That said, none of these details has been officially confirmed by the makers yet.

According to Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun is expected to earn around Rs 175 crore for AA22 X A6, along with a backend deal giving him a 15% stake in the profits. Atlee, on the other hand, will charge Rs 100 crore for the movie. The report also mentioned that the overall budget for the film is Rs 800 crore, with around Rs 200 crore allocated for production and Rs 250 crore for VFX.