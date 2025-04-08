Allu Arjun's Birthday Treat - Collaboration With Atlee For Magnum Opus <i>AA22 X A6</i>

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 43rd birthday today (April 8). Adding much delight to fan frenzy, the production company Sun Pictures announced that they are going to produce Allu Arjun's "Magnum Opus" with Atlee. The film is tentatively called AA22 X A6.

Sun Pictures shared an announcement video on its X handle in which expert VFX artistes across the world are sharing thoughts about the scripts.

VFX supervisor James Madigan, known for having worked in films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said, "I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning."

The president of Spectral Motion Mike Elizalde, Academy award winner and Fractured FX artistic director and CEO Justin Raleigh also featured in the video.

As per Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun will be paid Rs 175 crore approx. along with a backend deal of 15% stake in profits, while Atlee will take Rs 100 crore fees for the sixth film of his career.

The report also claimed the budget will be Rs 800-crore with production cost of Rs 200 crore and a Rs 250 crore for VFX. "The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to position it as a pan-Indian spectacle with global appeal, and with Atlee at the helm + fresh off the Jawan success- the expectations are pretty sky-high," the source said Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of recent time.