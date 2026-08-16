"Terror Plot Averted": Cops Find Bomb, Timer In Suspicious Packet In Amritsar

Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday claimed to have thwarted a terror plot to target a police establishment with the recovery of a 690-gram IED, along with an electronic detonator.

The seizure was made on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

"Amritsar Rural Police averts a terror plot targeting a police establishment and recovers an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 690 grams, along with an electronic detonator, battery, timer and iron box," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"After seizure, the explosive material was handled as per established security protocols and defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad," he said.

Amritsar Rural Police has foiled a design of anti-national elements and averted a potential threat to public safety, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar Rural, Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, said checking points had been set up and government establishments were also being closely monitored in the wake of Independence Day.

While Assistant Sub-Inspector Kulbir Singh was carrying out patrolling on the intervening night of August 15-16, a suspicious black-coloured, wax-wrapped packet was found lying in the jurisdiction of the Gaggomahal police post. On examination, it was found to contain an electronic detonator, a battery, a timer and an iron box, he said.

Chahal said the bomb disposal squad was called to the spot and the explosive material was safely destroyed at the spot, while the remaining items were taken into custody.

In connection with the incident, a case was registered under the Explosive Substances Act at the Ramdas police station in Amritsar Rural on Sunday, he said.