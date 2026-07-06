Misssing Census, Poor Maintenance: Experts On Factors Behind Delhi Tree Falls

In Mumbai's Chembur, an eleven-year-old boy named Vihaan Srivastava was killed when a massive, uprooted tree crashed directly onto his school bus. Just a few days later, in Maharashtra's Mira Bhayandar, a motorcyclist Rahul Patil died after a coconut tree fell on his moving two-wheeler. And the list of tragedies keeps writing itself. But these incidents are not isolated or unheard of. Every monsoon we see the same headlines: Trees crushing cars, falling on houses, damaging infrastructure, power grids. These incidents raise serious questions on what makes trees fall repeatedly.

Experts attribute the fall of trees to 4 major reasons.

1. Decay And Disease

One of the major causes for the trees to fall could be aging, diseases and internal rotting. More times than often, these signs may not be visible to the naked eye. A compromised foundation exacerbates risk of a tree fall. A weakened internal structure could easily bend or break under pressure from heavy winds and rainfall. Despite looking healthy on the outside, a tree could have a completely hollow structure on the inside.

Experts recommend conducting a tree census and health audits for early detection and treatment of the tree's issues, rather than it falling to its death. Eco restoration practitioner Padmavati Dwivedi, says, "Across the country there is no annual tree health maintenance regime. With increased concretization, compaction around trees, natural ageing, diseases and other human pressures on trees in cities, it's very important to ensure a regular tree care schedule to minimize these mishaps."

Interestingly Dwivedi herself conducted Delhi's first citizen-led tree census in Sarvodaya Enclave over a decade ago. Speaking on the need for such audits, she adds, "The Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994 points out to tree census as an important measure for giving trees identity to protect them. This exercise also gives an opportunity to observe them closely to maintain their health and longevity."

However, despite the law being in force for more than three decades, no city-wide scientific census has ever been carried out.

2. Poor Root Support And Concretisation

Roots are the critical link that keep the tree standing and stable. Any damage to the root means an inevitable damage to the tree's physical support system. To protect the roots from getting damaged, experts actively advocate against concretisation of them.

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari warns against the risks of concretisation. "When a tree gets concreted, there is no room for water & oxygen to seep in. Ultimately this leads to the roots getting weak and the tree falling." Further the activist stressed heavily on the law stating that the concept is not merely a direction but a law that the officials must work towards implementing.

The National Green Tribunal mandates that all trees must be free of concrete within a minimum 1-metre radius of their trunks. This breathing space allows for essential water and air to trickle in. Concreting beyond the 1-metre limit and green belt violates NGT and environmental norms.

Often, individuals cut through a tree's deep roots to lay down pavement pipes, build structures which directly harm the health of the tree. Alternatively, roots that circle and grow around the tree instead of outward could also choke the tree, cut off nutrients, and also create a weak point at ground level.

Not just the roots, the soil conditions in which the root spreads also play a huge role. Trees growing in shallow soils may be unable to grow deep roots to hold themselves firmly. Too much water soaking in or strong winds blowing could cause the roots' grip to further loosen in the soil and the tree to fall.

3. Poor Pruning And Bad Planning

Ultimately how a tree is cared for is what dictates its health and survival. The branches are as much a part of the tree as the rest of the structure. Therefore, the idea of pruning too cannot be random and must be carried out after a diligent assessment of the tree. For instance, cutting off the main upper trunk or topping could remove the tree's main food producing crown. This could lead to the tree deteriorating in structure and nutritional health and dying.

Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari notes, "Nature doesn't need pruning. Pruning occurs to protect citizens and infrastructure, on its own, the tree doesn't need it. Therefore, the process must not be random and damage the tree."

Remarking on the need for trained officials to oversee pruning, Kandhari said, "It is easier to cut a tree than help save it. Just cutting branches is not the solution, the health of the tree must be carefully assessed by trained officials. NDMC was supposed to provide tree ambulances with trained officials to oversee this very task, but this has still not come through."

4. Location And Climate

Climate change across the world is inducing newer, off-beat conditions. Sometimes nature may throw more weight at a tree than it can possibly handle. High winds often force the roots, trunk to give in, thereby causing the tree to fall.

The location at which a tree grows also plays a very crucial role in determining its health. Trees that grow in dense forests protect one another from the wind. When tree cover is cleared for housing or roads, the trees that are left behind are suddenly exposed to intense winds that they weren't equipped to deal with.

In colder conditions where there is snow, the ice may nest at the branches of the trees thereby burdening it and causing it to fall. Planting of trees also cannot be at random and must be undertaken keeping the nutrient requirements and weather conditions needed in mind.

The Way Forward

As trees fall one after the other, environmentalists stress on the need to prevent such avoidable tragedies than villainise trees which are known to be the giver of lives and not the taker of them. Urging the civil society to come out and help, Eco restoration practitioner Padmavati Dwivedi said, "Trees cannot be protected without the involvement of citizens at the colony level. There has to be a partnership between citizens and government agencies to ensure trees are protected and live long."