Punjab Congress Chief Bets On Youth Leader Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The Punjab unit of the Indian National Congress is entering a decisive and turbulent phase, with state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring attempting to project control even as internal dissent grows louder ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

At the heart of Warring's confidence is the emergence of his close confidant, Shubham Devgan, as a leading face in the Punjab Youth Congress elections. Devgan's strong showing is being viewed within party circles as a signal that Warring continues to hold sway over the organisational structure, particularly among younger cadres. His rise reinforces the narrative that the current leadership is still capable of nurturing a new generation within the party.

However, this projection of stability has been undercut by recent electoral setbacks. In the Gidderbaha civic body elections, the Congress secured just 2 of the 19 municipal wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party dominated with 17 seats. The result has intensified criticism of Warring, with rival leaders citing the defeat as evidence of organisational drift and demanding a change in leadership.

Senior leaders, including Pargat Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, have stepped up their attack, arguing that the party needs urgent course correction to remain competitive in Punjab.

At the same time, the Congress story in Punjab is not one-dimensional. Channi showcased his continued influence in his Chamkaur Sahib assembly segment, where the party won 10 out of 15 wards in the Morinda Municipal Council. Similarly, Rana Gurjit Singh reinforced his hold in Kapurthala, with Congress candidates winning 31 of the 50 wards. These results highlight that while the party struggles in some regions, it retains pockets of strength led by influential local leaders.

Amid the intensifying factional battle, the Congress high command has moved to assess the ground situation. Observers have been sent to Punjab to gather feedback from grassroots workers, while top leadership has held meetings with MLAs and MPs from the state before taking a final call on the leadership question.

Sources indicate that the high command is also weighing caste and community equations before making any decision. Among the names being discussed are Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi, Hindu face Vijay Inder Singla, and Jat Sikh leaders such as Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Pargat Singh-reflecting the complex social calculus that often shapes Punjab politics.

These parallel developments underscore a deepening divide within the Punjab Congress. While Warring's camp is banking on organisational continuity and a youth-driven revival, the opposing faction is pushing for structural change and new leadership to revive the party's electoral prospects.

