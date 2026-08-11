Bhupinder Hooda's 'Part Time' Jab At Haryana Chief Minister Over Punjab Visits

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has taken a swipe at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over his frequent visits to Punjab, saying Haryana needs a "full-time chief minister", not a "part-time" one.

Saini has been actively involved in the BJP's political activities in Punjab. His visits have repeatedly drawn criticism from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

"Look, he goes there, but Haryana needs a full-time Chief Minister, not a part-time one. That is precisely why we are lagging," said Hooda.

When it was pointed out that Saini maintains he visits Punjab in his capacity as a BJP worker and campaigner, Hooda responded with another political jibe.

"He wears a turban when he goes there; why doesn't he wear one here? I had even mentioned in the Assembly that he rushes off the moment he wakes up," he added.

Hooda Attacks Government Over Education Sector

Hooda also criticised the Haryana government over the condition of schools following the recent rain, alleging the state's education system is facing serious problems.

"I maintain that the education sector has been ruined. Even UGC norms are not being followed," Hooda said.

He also referred to a report by the Union Ministry, claiming that 94,000 schools had closed across the country.

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He used the issue to question the state of public education and the availability of basic services in Haryana.

Expanding his criticism beyond education, Hooda alleged that several government departments are facing shortages of personnel.

"Go to a school, there are no teachers; go to a hospital, there are no doctors; go to an office, there are no staff; go to a police station, there are no constables," he said.

Hooda then linked the issue directly to Saini's Punjab visits, adding, "And if you go to the Secretariat, the CM isn't there-you find him in Punjab instead."

The former chief minister said the situation reflects what he described as a wider governance problem in Haryana.