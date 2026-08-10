BJP's Organisational Reset In Punjab Faces Another Challenge: Alliance Buzz

The BJP's organisational overhaul in Punjab has run into a problem. The attempt to build a new team has triggered resistance from the old one, and this is happening even before the party has formally taken a call on its alliance strategy for the 2027 assembly elections.

The Central leadership has now stepped in.

Party observer Satish Poonia has been sent to meet the disgruntled leaders.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon was also summoned to Delhi. The Central leadership is learnt to have conveyed a clear message: Contain the rebellion, avoid arbitrary decisions and take everyone along.

The timing is important because organisational dissent is emerging as the buzz about a renewed BJP Akali Dal alliance is growing.

The buzz could become another challenge for the Punjab BJP - especially as the party spent the past several months telling its workers that it is preparing to fight the 2027 election on its own strength.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made that pitch explicitly at the BJP rally in Moga in March, telling party workers that the BJP will contest the Punjab Assembly elections on its own.

That message was important for a cadre that had spent years functioning as the junior partner in an alliance with the Akali Dal. Sections of its cadre have been mobilised around the idea that the party is finally seeking an independent political space in Punjab. Speculation about alliance is now creating a potentially awkward situation.

If an alliance is eventually announced, the existing organisational resentment could intensify. Leaders who have been promised greater political space, workers who have been told that the BJP is building an independent base and those who have invested in the party's expansion may question why they should now make room for the Akali Dal.

That makes the current infighting more than a routine organisational dispute.

The trigger was a series of controversial appointments. Six district presidents were replaced within 12 days of their appointment. The composition of Dhillon's core team has left sections of the old guard questioning the decision-making process.

The appointment of Anuj Khosla as Punjab BJP Yuva Morcha president has further aggravated the situation, particularly among leaders in Patiala.

Khosla, a former Congress leader who joined the BJP a few years ago, has faced opposition from a section of the party.

The resentment became public on August 3 when senior leader and former minister Tikshan Sud expressed his displeasure. The fact that grievances are increasingly being aired through social media has added to Delhi's concern, suggesting that the party's internal mechanisms are struggling to contain dissent.

For the Central leadership, the challenge is now twofold.

Dhillon has to reconcile the old guard with the new organisational team, while simultaneously preparing the cadre for a political strategy that could potentially reverse what the party has been telling them for months.

It would also interfere with the image the party is creating -- convincing them that the party is no longer merely an alliance partner but a serious contender in its own right.

Alliance talks, if it gathers further momentum, could therefore have an unintended consequence: Instead of calming the organisation, it could reopen the very question the BJP had sought to settle: What is the political future of its Punjab cadre if the party returns to an Akali Dal alliance?

For Dhillon, Delhi's message to "take everyone along" has consequently acquired a much larger meaning.

He is not just being asked to manage disgruntled leaders over organisational appointments. He may have to prepare a cadre that was promised a solo BJP campaign for the possibility of sharing the political battlefield with the Akali Dal once again.