BJP Calls For Jharkhand Bandh Tomorrow Over Lathi-Charge On Students

The BJP has called for a Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday to protest against "police atrocities" and lathi-charge on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.

BJP state president Aditya Sahu said the bandh will be effective from 8 am till midnight on Tuesday.

"It will be a state-wide bandh. All essential services, however, are excluded from the purview of the shutdown," Sahu told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Several agitators and four policemen were injured during a clash near the Jharkhand assembly on Monday, as police used water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charged job aspirants protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, officials said.

The clash took place after the protesters breached multiple barricades near the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha.

While the protesters alleged that several of them, including women, were injured in the police action, Ranchi City SP Paras Rana said four policemen suffered injuries during stone pelting by the demonstrators.

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