Bhupinder Hooda's Remark Fuels Buzz Of Amarinder Singh's Congress Crossover

Captain Amarinder Singh is in touch with Congress leaders, claims former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda, fuelling the buzz around BJP leader's crossover to the Congress ahead of Punjab polls next year.

Hooda, while speaking to reporters, described Amarinder as a senior Congress leader and a long-time associate, highlighting their enduring political relationship.

His remarks have revived discussions about whether efforts are quietly underway to bring the 84-year-old leader back to his former party.

The renewed chatter comes against the backdrop of Amarinder's alleged discomfort within the BJP.

Since joining the party in 2021, following his exit from the Congress, Amarinder Singh has increasingly voiced concerns over its functioning.

He has drawn comparisons between the two parties, noting that the Congress leadership would regularly seek his input on Punjab-related matters, while decision-making in the BJP appears more centralised.

He has also pointed to what he sees as a lack of personal outreach from BJP leaders.

Amarinder recently shared that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished him on his birthday and also condoled the loss his brother - gestures he said were absent from the BJP.

He further remarked that the political culture within Congress felt more consultative, adding fuel to speculation about a possible shift in his political stance.

Adding to the buzz, some senior Punjab Congress leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, along with others, have informally indicated that Amarinder would be welcomed back if he chooses to return to the party fold.

Randhawa also added that Gandhi family has given Amarinder Singh a lot of respect and made him Punjab chief minister, so if he takes such decision, it would be welcomed by party leaders.

The BJP has, however, downplayed the speculation around Amarinder Singh.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal dismissed the claims, stating that being in contact does not imply political negotiations. He noted that leaders across parties often maintain communication without any intention of switching sides.

The Differences

Differences have emerged over the BJP's leadership in Punjab.

Amarinder questioned the process behind key appointments, including that of state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, arguing that seasoned state leaders should have been taken into confidence.

While acknowledging Dhillon's continued role in active politics, he suggested that expectations from the position may not align with ground realities.

Amarinder's family has chosen to remain cautious in its public stance.

His wife, Preneet Kaur, reiterated her support for the BJP and called for unity.

Amarinder's daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, who serves as the president of the Mahila Morcha, avoided responding to questions on the issue during a recent appearance in Chandigarh.

Another point of divergence appears to be electoral strategy.

Amarinder has consistently supported the idea of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal to strengthen the opposition in Punjab.

However, BJP leaders have maintained that the party is preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats independently, leaving little room for alliance negotiations.

On many occasions, Amarinder Singh urged party high command to form an alliance with Akali dal if BJP wants to form government in Punjab. But the message has been ignored.

In March, Home Minister Amit Shah held a political rally at Moga and made it clear that the BJP will not form any alliance.

The BJP has also made it very clear that it will contest elections independently and this time.