Sleeping Couple Falls From 4-Storey Roof in Delhi, Man Dies, Wife Critical

A post-dinner sleep on the rooftop of their four-storey house in Gandhi Nagar turned fatal, leaving the husband dead and his wife in critical condition, following family allegations of the couple arguing on the terrace right before the fall, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Varun Sharma, and his wife, Geeta (29), is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital, police said.

A senior police officer said the couple lived with their family at Nanak Basti in Old Seelampur under the Gandhi Nagar police station area in East Delhi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had dinner with the family around 9 pm and then went to sleep on the rooftop of the house.

"Around 10 pm, family members heard the couple arguing on the terrace, followed by a loud sound of someone falling," police said. When relatives rushed outside, they found both Varun and Geeta lying injured in the lane below.

Police said the couple were immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Varun brought dead, while Geeta was referred to GTB Hospital.

Police said it is yet to be ascertained whether the couple accidentally fell during the argument or whether one pushed the other. "So far, family members have not expressed suspicion of any crime, though investigators are examining all possible angles," the officer said.

According to police, the incident came to light through medico-legal case (MLC) information received from Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where Varun was brought dead by his brother Arun Sharma.

Geeta was also taken to the same hospital before being referred to GTB Hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries. The couple married in February 2019 and had a two-and-a-half-year-old son. Police said Varun's body has been sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem, while further investigation is underway.

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