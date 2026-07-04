Delhi Withdraws Hybrid Work Mode Order As Tensions Ease In Middle East

With tensions easing in the Middle East after Iran and the US agreed to a ceasefire, the Delhi government has withdrawn its 'work from home' order for government staff.

The Rekha Gupta government had mandated two days of work from home for staff as part of a nationwide push to conserve fuel. The move came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in May to save fuel amid the Middle East conflict.

The aim was to reduce petrol and diesel consumption in the national capital. Along with this, office working hours were also changed. In addition, a 20% cut in fuel allocation for government vehicles was implemented, and several ministers reduced the size of their vehicle convoys.

The Delhi government had designated Wednesdays and Saturdays as work-from-home days for its staff. With the order now revoked, the exemption from coming to office has ended. The government has reinstated earlier office timings - 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

Meanwhile, timings for the MCD - Municipal Corporation of Delhi - will remain unchanged at 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while announcing the measure in May had said that the 90-day initiative will focus on reducing fuel use, promoting public transport and encouraging adoption of Made-in-India products amid energy uncertainty linked to the conflict in Middle East.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices due to the war, PM Modi had urged a shift in how India moves. He requested citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for carpooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.