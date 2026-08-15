Man Living Alone Says Flat Never Feels Like Home, Explains Why Family Matters

For many people, working from home means staying close to family while finishing office work from a familiar space. However, one man has shared why working remotely from a flat does not feel like "work from home" to him. In a post shared on Instagram, Virendra spoke about his experience of living alone and working all day in a single room.

Sharing his routine on social media, he said he wakes up in the same room, opens his laptop to work, and sleeps in that very room once the day ends.

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He expressed confusion about what "work from home" actually entails. According to him, he is essentially working from a flat. His entire day-from opening the laptop in the morning to shutting it in the evening-is spent in that one room, and the same routine repeats the next day. He noted that spending time in the same room every day like this doesn't give him the feeling of being at home.

Virendra mentioned that he cannot call this place home because it is just a flat. He explained that a home is a place where one hears a mother's voice, a father asks if one has eaten, and there is a sense of belonging after work ends.

To him, the place where he currently lives has been reduced to nothing more than a workspace.

Virendra also compared the experience of working from a flat to working in an office. He mentioned that, for him, there isn't much difference between the two, other than the surrounding environment.

He remarked that there is no significant distinction between the office and his room, except for the change in monitor size.

According to him, he is doing "work from flat" rather than "work from home," and the two experiences are not the same. He emphasised that what he truly desires is to "work from home" while being with his family.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post.

One user commented, "I can feel pain in your voice brother."

Another user noted, "You are absolutely right, home is made up of family."