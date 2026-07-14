Punjab BJP Leader's Viral 'Delete Votes' Remark Triggers Row; Congress Seeks Poll Body Action

A political controversy has erupted in Punjab after a video purportedly showing BJP State Secretary and Dinanagar Assembly constituency in-charge Renu Kashyap went viral on social media. In the clip, Kashyap is allegedly heard saying, "Get the SIR done, get 20,000-25,000 votes deleted, and get your own MLA elected."

The remarks have triggered criticism from the Congress, while the district administration has initiated a probe into the authenticity of the video.

Responding to the controversy, Kashyap said the viral clip was being presented out of context. She maintained that it was "not a public statement but part of a private meeting with party workers and supporters" where the discussion was focused on the rights of genuine voters and the voter verification process.

She asserted that no political leader has the authority to add or delete names from the electoral rolls, saying, "Neither I nor anyone else can get anyone's vote added or deleted. The entire process is carried out by the Election Commission as per the law."

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Clarifying her reference to "20,000-25,000 votes," Kashyap said she was referring only to bogus or illegally registered voters. "My remarks were about fake votes. If someone has obtained voter registration fraudulently or has votes registered at multiple places, those names should be removed. I never said genuine votes should be deleted," she said. She also alleged that the viral clip may have been selectively edited or manipulated using artificial intelligence and said the matter should be investigated.

Meanwhile, Dinanagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gagandeep Singh said the administration has taken suo motu cognisance of the viral video and is examining whether it is genuine or has been tampered with. He said an explanation has also been sought from Kashyap to understand the context of her remarks. Although no formal complaint has been received, the administration has initiated an inquiry on its own, and further action will depend on the findings.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring attacked the BJP over the viral video and demanded immediate intervention by the Election Commission.

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In a post on X, Warring said Kashyap's reported statement about using the SIR process to remove 20,000-25,000 votes to benefit the BJP was "deeply disturbing" and raised "serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process."

He asserted that "No matter how hard the BJP tries, Congress will not allow even a single genuine vote to be taken away. Every eligible voter has a constitutional right to vote, and we will stand guard to protect that right."

Warring also urged the Election Commission to immediately examine the reported remarks and ensure that the electoral process remains "free, fair and impartial".