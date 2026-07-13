Omar Abdullah's "Hiding Behind Court" Jibe At BJP Over Rs 100 Crore Notice

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday hit back after receiving a Rs 100 crore legal notice from the BJP, saying the National Conference will now respond in the same coin by serving legal notices to BJP leaders in J&K for making slanderous remarks against the party.

The notice served by the BJP seeks an apology from Abdullah or evidence to corroborate his allegation that the BJP offered Rs 20 to Rs 30 crore to National Conference legislators to switch sides.

Abdullah said he had received an electronic copy of the notice and took it as a compliment.

"I am perhaps the only politician who has been bestowed with a 'love letter' like this by the BJP. I consider this a mark of respect that I am obviously a political force they cannot ignore," he said while interacting with media persons in Srinagar.



Abdullah accused the BJP of hiding behind the court instead of countering the charges politically. "This is also symbolic of the way the BJP fights. They take a political fight and hide behind the court," he said.

"I could have made the same statement in the Assembly, which cannot be challenged outside. But I made the point on a political stage, expecting they would respond politically. Instead, they have chosen to settle scores in court," he added.

Abdullah said the National Conference would now initiate legal action against BJP leaders, especially one of their senior leaders who has been making accusations against the party.

"For the last few months, senior BJP leaders have been making unfounded and slanderous accusations against the National Conference. Now we too will serve them legal notices. Let's see where this process goes," Abdullah added.