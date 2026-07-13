BJP Leader Narottam Mishra's Tears Become Defining Image of Datia Politics

The most striking moment of the BJP's nomination rally in Datia did not come from a slogan, a speech or a political attack, but from former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who was seen tearing up as he sat on the stage.

Once counted among the most powerful leaders in the state, Mishra had arrived to support Ashutosh Tiwari, the BJP candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal were seated beside him.

Mishra, who had been a strong contender for the ticket himself, appeared visibly emotional as the rally progressed. He was seen drinking water and wiping his face with a handkerchief constantly. As he spoke about ensuring the BJP candidate's victory, his voice choked as the leader teared up.

The scene was unusual for a leader known for his sharp political attacks, aggressive style and commanding presence

Mishra had spent months preparing for a return to the Datia electoral battlefield, remaining active in the constituency, meeting workers, addressing public gatherings and even purchasing the nomination papers. But the BJP eventually chose Ashutosh Tiwari.

"The Congress says there is a rift in the BJP. Look here, we are all standing together," he said, addressing the rally.

"In this by-election, I will bow my head before every household in Datia to ensure the victory of Ashutosh Tiwari," he said in an emotional remark.

Mohan Yadav, seated close to him, was seen holding his hand and as he tried to comfort him. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal also stepped in as those on the stage turned towards the former minister.

Mishra, however, did not allow the emotion to weaken his political attack. Taking aim at Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh, he said, "Raja Sahab is like an expired homeopathic pill. It tastes very sweet, but it has no effect."

Yadav responded by publicly placing the responsibility of the campaign on Mishra. "Narottam ji, we are entrusting our younger brother Ashutosh Tiwari to you. It is now your responsibility to ensure his victory," the Chief Minister said.

Ashutosh Tiwari filed his nomination at around 2:30 pm in the presence of the Chief Minister, the BJP state president, Narottam Mishra and other senior party leaders. A rally was later held at Kila Chowk, where the BJP projected a united front.

Earlier in the day, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh filed his nomination at around 11:30 am. He was accompanied by state Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former MLA Rajendra Bharti and Samajwadi Party state president Manoj Yadav.