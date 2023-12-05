'People Who Talk Big Are Hollow': Congress MLA Who Defeated Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 (File)

Congress leader Rajendra Bharti who defeated Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in state assembly polls 2023 on Tuesday took a potshot at him saying that the people who talk big are hollow like this.

Rajendra Bharti beat Narottam Mishra from Datia assembly constituency by over 7,500 votes in the recent poll.

Rajendra Bharti told ANI, "People who talk big are hollow like this. He (Narottam Mishra) won the last three assembly elections by violating the model code of conduct. Out of which one is about paid news and its case is under trial in the Supreme Court."

Narottam Mishra won elections before by misusing money, liquor, and administration. This time too he had tried but the public understood and they then decided, he added.

The Congress leader further took a dig at the poetic reply of Narottam Mishra after losing election, saying whom was he (Narottam Mishra) telling? Is he telling his party leaders?

"Whom was he (Mishra) telling? Is he telling his party leaders? Or is he telling CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, because Mishra himself was a contender for the Chief Minister," Rajendra Bharti added.

Notably, Narottam Mishra said in hindi, "Itna bhi gumaan na kar apni jeet par ye bekhabar, teri jeet se jyada charche meri haar ke hain, (Don't be so proud of your victory, my defeat is in more discussion than your victory.)"

The BJP leader also made one more remark in Hindi, "Samudra ka utarta pani dekh kar kinare par ghar mat bana lena, main laut ke aaunga, ye wada hai, (I will come back, it is my promise)."

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states. The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats in the state.

