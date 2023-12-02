'When Congress Faces Defeat, They Question Court...': Madhya Pradesh Minister

Wait till tomorrow, they (Congress) will raise questions on EVM machines, he said (File)

Ahead of the counting of votes, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has taken a potshot at the Congress, saying wait till tomorrow, they (Congress) will raise questions on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Mr Mishra made the remark in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday responding to questions about Congress raising questions on exit poll results released on Thursday evening.

"Wait till tomorrow, they (Congress) will raise questions on EVM machines, as they are raising questions on exit polls. When Congress party faces defeat then they question Court, army, vaccines, exit polls and will raise questions on EVM tomorrow," Mr Mishra said.

Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party.

On the other hand, Congress leader Shoba Oza while speaking to news agency ANI in Bhopal said that the exit polls became a joke.

"Exit polls have become a joke. Tomorrow we will see whom the public voted for. This has been done to put pressure on government officials through exit polls. Even in the previous elections, they (BJP) had put pressure on the government officials. The Collectors were hesitant even in giving the certificate of victory," she claimed.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath also said, "I don't care about any (exit) poll. I have confidence in the voters of Madhya Pradesh."

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath also expressed his confidence in the formation of the Congress government in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Chhindwara, Nakul Nath said, "I have full hope that the people of Chhindwara and Madhya Pradesh will give their love and blessings to Kamal Nath. It will be revealed a day after tomorrow how much money the BJP has given to a survey agency till date from the Public Relations Department. Talk to me tomorrow and everyone will know the result."

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with 77.82 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

