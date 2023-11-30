'Country Runs By Vision, Not Television': Kamal Nath After Exit Polls

Most exit polls predicted that BJP is set for another term in office with a huge majority. (File)

Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said that the public is set to put a stamp on the Congress government in MP and further appealed to the party workers not to get affected by most exit polls predicting a BJP win.

In a post on X, Congress leader Kamal Nath said, "I want to remind all Congress workers of their strength. You people are the power of Congress and it is because of your hard work and dedication that the public has voted overwhelmingly in support of the Congress Party. When the counting of votes begins on December 3, the public will put a stamp on the Congress government."

Stating that a country is run by vision, not by television, Kamal Nath said, "Many exit polls have shown Congress party forming the government while some exit polls are saying otherwise. Don't let all this distract you."

"Like Arjun, you have to keep your eyes only on your goal. You have to concentrate your full attention on the day of the counting of votes and ensure that every vote received by the Congress is counted correctly and the Congress government is formed in the state with an overwhelming majority," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that people are fed up with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress is set to gain more than 130 seats in a 230-member Assembly.

"Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh. People want transformation. People are fed up with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Digvijaya Singh said.

BJP has a clear advantage in Madhya Pradesh, most exit polls said on Thursday as they predicted Congress falling short in its poll effort in the state where it was expecting to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled the state for almost 18 of the past 20 years, is set for another term in office with a huge majority.

An exit poll gave an advantage to the Congress and another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing.

According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by bagging 47 per cent vote share and 140-162 seats. It said Congress is likely to get 60-90 seats with a 41 per cent vote share. Others are expected to get 12 per cent votes and 0-3 seats.

According to the India TV-CNX poll, BJP is poised to get 48 per cent votes, Congress 38 per cent and others 16 per cent.

The poll predicted 140-159 seats for BJP, 70-89 seats for Congress and 0-2 for others.The Times Now-ETG gave 43.83 per cent vote share to BJP, 42.23 per cent to Congress and 13.94 per cent to others.

It said the ruling party in the state is poised to win 105-117 seats, Congress 109-125 seats and others 1-5 seats.

Republic TV gave a 43.4 per cent vote share to the BJP, 41.7 per cent to Congress and 14.9 per cent to others. It gave 118-130 seats to BJP, 97-107 to Congress and 0-2 polls for others.

P-Marq predicted both BJP and Congress winning 103-122 seats with 43.1 per cent votes and others getting 3-8 seats with 13.8 per cent votes.

The poll done by Today's Chanakya predicted Congress getting 74-86 seats in Madhya Pradesh with 38 per cent vote share and BJP getting 151-163 seats with 45 per cent vote share. It said others are likely to have a 17 per cent vote share and 5-9 seats.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.

