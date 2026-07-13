Close Aide Of Sukhbir Badal Shot In Stomach, Rushed To Hospital

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district council member Dalveer Singh, known locally as Kala Jabandha, was shot by an unidentified bike rider in Punjab's Mansa district.

Singh was hit in the stomach and taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. Given the seriousness of his condition, doctors have since referred him to Ludhiana for further care.

Singh has held the position of Zonal In-charge within the Akali Dal and is known to be a close associate of Sukhbir Badal.

Police in Mansa are continuing to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made so far.

