Sukhbir Badal Attacks Bhagwant Mann Over Akal Takht Row, BJP Seeks CBI Probe

A row over Akal Takht is developing into a major political and religious controversy in Punjab, intensifying pressure on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has launched a scathing attack on Mann, accusing him of challenging the authority of the Akal Takht Sahib - the highest temporal authority for Sikhs.

Calling it a "grave act of disrespect", Badal said such actions are unacceptable.

"He has no moral right to remain in office," Badal said, declaring that under the newly framed legal provisions, such acts could attract strict punishment, up to 20 years of imprisonment. The Akali Dal has convened an emergency core committee meeting to decide its next course of action.

Read: Akal Takht vs Bhagwant Mann: What It Means For AAP Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls

The controversy deepened after Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht declared Mann 'Guru dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (against the Khalsa Panth) over an alleged viral video.

Mann has categorically denied the allegations, saying he is not the person seen in the video and rejecting claims of hurting religious sentiments.

The BJP has escalated the issue. BJP leader Jagmohan Raju has written to the Punjab Governor demanding the registration of a criminal case against the Chief Minister and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon has also called for a political and social boycott of Mann, urging Sikh ministers and officials to refrain from attending meetings with him until he tenders an apology before the Akal Takht.

With religious sentiments deeply intertwined with politics, the issue has sparked a high-stakes confrontation, placing the Chief Minister under mounting pressure as the situation continues to unfold.