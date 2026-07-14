Heartbreaking Farewell In Madhya Pradesh As Loyal Pet Dog Dies During Owner's Funeral Procession

A heartbreaking story from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district has touched thousands online after a pet dog reportedly died moments after its owner's funeral procession began. Pradeep Jain, 67, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal. When his body was brought home to Betul on Sunday evening, his 15-year-old pet dog, Duggu, refused to leave his side, as per his family members.

The family said Duggu became visibly distressed after his owner's body arrived. As relatives gathered at the house, it was kept in another room but remained restless throughout the night, barking and trying to reach his owner.

On Monday morning, before the funeral procession, family members allowed Duggu to sit beside his beloved owner one last time. They said the dog quietly remained near him for several minutes before returning inside.

As the funeral procession set off, Duggu reportedly walked alongside the bier for a short distance before collapsing and dying. Family members believe the elderly dog, who had spent 15 years with Pradeep Jain, could not bear the loss of his owner.

The family decided to give both of them a final farewell together. While Pradeep Jain was cremated according to Hindu rites at Ganj Mokshdham, Duggu was buried nearby with full respect.

Pradeep's younger brother, Dilip Jain, said Duggu had been with the family since he was a puppy and shared an extraordinary bond with his owner. He would eagerly wait for Pradeep to return home every day, often ate meals with him, and even became unwell whenever his owner fell sick.

The family described Duggu as much more than a pet. After 15 years of unwavering companionship, they said, he stayed by his owner's side until the very end - a farewell that left many at the funeral in tears.