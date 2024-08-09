Bomb Shells At Scrap Dealer's Shop In Madhya Pradesh; Indian Air Force Team Called In

Bomb shells were found during routine searches conducted by police (Representational)

A bomb disposal squad and an Indian Air Force team were called in after 12-15 bomb shells, some of which are suspected to be live, were found in a scrap dealer's shop in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a police official said.

The discovery of these shells, which look like miniature rockets with 'practice' written on them, were found during routine searches conducted by police ahead of Independence Day, the official added.

"Around 12-15 shells, some empty and some suspected to be live, were found after which we called the BDS from Narmadapuram and an IAF team from Amla Station in Betul. As a precautionary measure, we have got the scrap dealer's shop and houses in the vicinity vacated," Additional Superintendent of Police Kamala Joshi told reporters.

More details on the shells and how to dispose them of will be known after experts analyse them, the additional SP added.

Scrap dealer Naeem Qureshi said the shells were in two sacks which two men identified as Wasim and Shahrukh from Indira Gandhi ward in the city sold to him claiming they contained iron pieces.

"I took the consignment on face value since I have bought items from the two earlier. I didn't know these sacks contained bomb shells," Mr Qureshi added.

Additional SP Joshi said Qureshi's son Aquib, who is also a scrap dealer, has been taken into custody and further probe is underway.

