Analysis: Why Congress Picked Amarinder Warring Over Charanjit Channi

Has former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's political high-stakes gamble backfired? Following open slogan-shouting and factional friction during the 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' campaign, the Congress High Command has made its stand clear - Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stays. Party sources say Channi has been given a 15-day deadline to fall in line.

Charanjit Singh Channi on August 6 offered to quit as the chairman of the Punjab Congress campaign committee, insisting the party wasn't going to win elections under the leadership of present party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, sources said. The party has once again made it clear to Channi that there are no plans to replace Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Channi was summoned after his supporters caused repeated slogan-shouting and disruptions during the 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' campaign. As many as six disruptions occurred during the 18 rapid-fire rallies held in nine days.

Meanwhile, PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, when asked whether he was resigning, said he wouldn't resign but 'would continue to work to strengthen the party in case he was replaced'.

Punjab party affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel failed to unite the Channi and Warring factions during his nine-day Punjab visit. The cracks between the two rival factions became wider when their supporters indulged in pushing, shoving and slogan-shouting. The indiscipline was not limited to the urban pockets but also caught the block and even booth-level workers.

Sources say that the party high command wasn't happy with Charanjit Singh Channi because his supporters openly challenged Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Channi was told to control his supporters and has reportedly been given a 15-day deadline before it rolls out the final operational formula.

What next?

Will Charanjit Channi resign in protest against the party high command's stance not to replace Amarinder Singh Raja Warring? But why did the party high command ignore Channi's demand and pressure tactics?

Congress high command's concerns stem from a mix of electoral calculations, organisational strategy, and political discipline. From electoral math to lessons learned in 2022, here is why the party leadership refused to back down.

Rebellion Backfires

What went wrong against Charanjit Singh Channi was his camp's show of strength in Morinda and Mohali where only leaders of his camp were seen. This was viewed as an indiscipline and attempt to blackmail the leadership.

Sources say Channi and his camp leaders were also asked to give reasons why they were against Warring - the first allegation was Warring was 'compromised' and did not expose the failures of AAP government due to vested interests, the alleged bus fabrication scam when Warring was Transport Minister.

As no case was registered and Warring had termed the allegations politically motivated, the party high command did not take action against him. Despite party high command taking a tough stand on Warring, Channi faction continued to oppose him in public.

The party insiders say top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and K.C. Venugopal, chose to send a strong signal that public dissent and venue disruptions would not be rewarded with leadership changes. The central leadership also made it clear that the party discipline would hold, leaving Channi with limited leverage within the state apparatus.

Beyond the Dalit Card

Channi and Warring represent two different communities of voters. Warring represents the Jat community, which is over 25 per cent of the electorate. Channi represents the Dalit community, which is nearly 32 per cent . While the Dalit community is fragmented into 39 sub-castes, the Ravidasia community to which Channi belongs constitutes 26 per cent of the Dalit electorate.

Sources say that internal party feedback and electoral assessments across several reserved constituencies revealed that Punjab's Dalit vote bank does not unite entirely behind a single leader. Instead, local candidates, regional social dynamics, and the influence of various religious deras play a far greater role across different regions. The party high command is aware that curbing Channi's role would not drastically shift the Dalit vote bank against Congress.

By removing Warring the Congress doesn't want to annoy the entire Jat community, which remains decisive in terms of political clout and social balance. Historically in Punjab politics, whenever Congress has formed a government in the state, it has achieved success by projecting a Jat Sikh face.

Also, the gambit of making the first dalit Chief Minister failed in 2021. The party ousted Jat Sikh leader Captain Amarinder Singh from the CM's chair. This backfired as the party won only five seats out of a total 34 reserved seats.

Betting on Youth

Charanjit Singh Channi is approximately 14 years and 8 months older than Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Having risen through the Indian Youth Congress ranks, Warring represents the party's focus on building a younger, long-term leadership tier in Punjab.

Congress also did not remove Amarinder Singh Raja Warring because the party won seven out of a total 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab under his leadership. His tenure as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief represents a net positive recovery for a battered party.

Taking charge after the disastrous 2022 assembly defeat, Warring successfully stabilised the cadre, stemmed large-scale defections, and mounted an aggressive ground opposition against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

No More Knee-Jerk Swaps

Learning a lesson from the shameful defeat in the 2022 assembly elections, Congress don't want to decide under pressure and in a hurry, which cost the party dear by removing Captain Amrinder Singh under pressure from the Navjot Singh Sidhu faction.

AICC state in-charge Bhupesh Baghel repeatedly emphasised that changing the state president close to elections is not "child's play" and that constant reshuffling destabilises the organisation.

Ironically, Captain Amarinder Singh, who was abruptly removed from his office, is now being sent feelers by Rahul Gandhi as 'Hello Uncle Amrinder'. Amid the ongoing factional war, the Congress has now realised the value of a senior leader. Regardless of whether Captain Amrinder returns to Congress or the ongoing factional feuds continue, the Congress high command is firm on its decision not to remove Warring.

The 111-Day Shadow

Charanjit Singh Channi's tenure as the Chief Minister was limited to 111 days. Despite becoming Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minsiter, he failed to win either of the two assembly constituencies, Chamkaur Sahab and Bhadaur seat which severely damaged his credibility as an undisputed statewide leader.

State and central agencies continue tracking allegations that shadow Channi's political career. The central focus remains the Enforcement Directorate's sand-mining money laundering probe, which escalated when raids on his nephew, Bhupinder Singh "Honey," yielded Rs 10 crore in cash and luxury assets, prompting extensive questioning of Channi. Channi dismissed these probes as a political vendetta aimed at tarnishing his image.

The party high command considered appointing him Chairperson of the Campaign Committee, but he refused, demanding instead to be declared the Chief Ministerial candidate.

"Channi cannot be blamed for the party's 2022 defeat. There were undercurrents in favour of AAP. Although he lost both seats in 2022, his performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was amazing. He scored a decisive victory from Punjab's Jalandhar constituency. Reclaiming his political footing after the 2022 assembly setback, Channi secured 3,90,053 votes, defeating BJP's Sushil Kumar Rinku by a massive margin of 1,75,993 votes-the highest victory margin in the state," says Prof Ashutosh Kumar, Head, Department of Political Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh.