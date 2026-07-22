Can Eating Lotus Flower Really Cause Memory Loss Like In <i>The Odyssey</i>? Experts Explain

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey originated as an oral tradition, which was eventually written down in the 8th or 7th century BCE. It is among the oldest and most famous surviving ancient Greek texts.

The epic tells the 10-year story of the Greek hero Odysseus returning to Ithaca after winning the Trojan War. On his way, he fought mythical creatures, hunger, and vengeful gods to reunite with his wife Penelope and son, Telemachus.

According to the modern retelling and the film, Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, would have reached home earlier had he not lost his way during his voyage and ended up on Ogygia, a mythical island. He was found by Calypso, a nymph played by Charlize Theron, who fed him the blue-white lotus flower, making him forget the purpose of his life and erasing his memory of his family and war.

These seven years of Odysseus's life form a key part of the narrative of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster. The question, however, remains whether lotus really has the capacity to cause forgetfulness in humans if they consume it every day.

Greek Mythology, Lotus Eaters, And Lotus Flowers

In Homer's original epic, Odysseus and his men encountered the Lotus-eaters earlier in their journey. The islanders lived in bliss because they consumed the lotus flower. The euphoric men offered the same flower to Odysseus and his men.

His men ate the fruit, which suppressed their memories and desire to go home altogether. Much like the islanders, Odysseus's men fell into the same trance, and he saved them by having them chained to their ship. The effect wore off after some time.

Calypso, on the other hand, kept him prisoner, wanting him to be her immortal husband, while he spent years on the beach longing for his wife.

A lotus flower often symbolises detachment, forgetfulness, and escapism in Greek mythology. The flower was also reportedly offered to Dionysus, the ancient Greek god of wine, religious ecstasy, theatre, and fertility. It is also often associated with Hera, the Queen of the Gods. Her sceptre was depicted with the same flower at its tip.

According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, it is believed that Lord Rama worshipped Goddess Durga before setting out for the war against Ravana. To seek the Goddess's blessings, he performed a sacred ritual and decided to offer 108 blue lotuses.

To test Lord Rama's devotion, Goddess Durga is said to have hidden one of the flowers. Finding himself one lotus short, Rama recalled that his mother often compared his eyes to blue lotuses. Without hesitation, he prepared to offer one of his own eyes to the Goddess. Deeply moved by his unwavering devotion, Goddess Durga appeared before him and blessed him with the strength and power to emerge victorious.

In Hinduism, the lotus, particularly the pink lotus, is considered a symbol of spiritual purity, enlightenment and divine beauty. It is commonly offered to deities, especially Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, during prayers and auspicious occasions.

In India, different parts of the lotus also feature prominently in traditional cuisine. Mature popped lotus seeds, known as makhana, are widely consumed as a snack. The petals and stalks are often used in soups and broths, while the stem is added to curries or turned into crispy fritters.

What Does Research Say About Blue Lotus

According to the BJPsych Open journal, research on blue lotus remains limited. However, one peer-reviewed case series described five individuals who developed symptoms such as anxiety, agitation, derealisation, and confusion after consuming the flower. Interestingly, routine toxicology screenings did not detect any unusual substances in these individuals.

Egyptian blue lotus, also known as the blue water lily, contains compounds called nuciferine and aporphine, which interact with dopamine and serotonin receptors in the brain. These compounds have been associated with effects ranging from mild euphoria, relaxation, and calmness to anxiety, paranoia, mania, and other neuropsychiatric symptoms, although research on their effects in humans remains limited.

Can Lotus Flowers Cause Memory Loss

Speaking about Indian lotus, Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman - Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro and Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, told NDTV, "There is no medical evidence that ordinary lotus flowers can wipe a person's whole autobiographical memory for years."

He explained that memory is not one function. "It includes several processes such as encoding of new information, consolidation of memories and retrieval of stored information," he said.

According to the expert, a sedative may interfere with the creation of new memories, but that is very different from erasing someone's entire past. There are, however, a few sedative and psychoactive drugs that can cause anterograde amnesia, in which a person cannot remember events that occurred after taking the drug.

"Benzodiazepines can, for example, interfere with the formation of memories by potentiating the inhibitory GABA-A signalling in brain circuits involved in learning and memory, especially those associated with the hippocampus," the neurologist said.

Drug-Induced Amnesia

When a person experiences drug-induced amnesia, it interferes with the brain's ability to encode or consolidate information. As a result, events that happen during the period of intoxication or sedation may never be properly stored as long-term memories. This can cause holes in memory.

"Certain drugs, anaesthetics, sedatives, or toxic substances can interfere with memory formation, and a person may later recall little or nothing of what occurred during that time. The effect can be short-term, depending on the substance, the dose, the length of exposure, and the person's health in general," the neurologist told NDTV.

Sedation And Losing Awareness Of Your Surrounding

"Sedation itself can impair alertness, attention, motivation and judgment. If a person continues to be impaired, their behaviour may be different," Dr Gupta said.

He added that we have to distinguish between confusion and impaired judgment induced by a drug and a permanent change in personality,' says the neurologist.

However, one must note that the effects of sedation may also be affected by lack of sleep, malnutrition, brain injury, lack of oxygen, or underlying neurological disease.

The doctor explained that in the case of repeated sedation, a person might seem calm, drowsy, or disconnected from their environment. They may also have attention problems and difficulties forming memories. However, 'prolonged sedation does not mean that all memories stored before the sedation will be lost,' the expert says.

If Not Lotus, Are There Any Other Natural Elements That Can Cause Confusion

Dr Shivani, Head Pathology, Yatharth Hospital told NDTV, "Nelumbo nucifera, known as the sacred or Indian lotus, and plants sold as 'blue lotus' may not be the same species. Psychoactive effects claimed about them should not be applied automatically to every lotus flower."

However, she mentioned that there are a few alkaloids and a few other compounds in some plants that affect the nervous system. "But there is no indication that lotus could induce a potent, long-term amnesia like that depicted in The Odyssey," she added.

While lotus does not cause confusion or memory loss, there are a few plants that can cause memory impairment, confusion, delirium, and hallucinations.

"For instance, plants that contain anticholinergic compounds, such as Datura species, can cause serious confusion and delirium. These effects are toxic reactions and should not be mistaken for peaceful or therapeutic sleep," the expert shared.

She cautioned against the claims of euphoria or relaxation from products that are sold as 'blue lotus'. "It should be taken with a grain of salt," she added.

Also Read | Why Celebrities Normalising Cheating May Be Changing Modern Relationships, Experts Explain