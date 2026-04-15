Andhra Man Poses As CISF Officer For Marriage, Arrested At Hyderabad Airport

Police at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport of Hyderabad have arrested an Andhra Pradesh man allegedly posing as a CISF officer to cheat women in the name of marriage.

The accused, Balakrishna Samman from Srikakulam, was caught by personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force after he was seen roaming inside the airport in full uniform and taking photographs. His behaviour raised suspicion, prompting officials to stop and question him.

According to ACP RGIA V. Sreekanth Goud, the accused could not provide valid identification. "CISF personnel noticed a man in uniform taking photos, which is unusual. When questioned, he failed to give proper details, and on verification, it was clear he was impersonating an officer," the ACP said.

During investigation, police uncovered a larger marriage fraud angle. Balakrishna, who is already married and has a child, was reportedly in a relationship with a divorcee. To convince her family for marriage, he falsely claimed that he was working as CISF personnel in the Central Government.

"He told the woman that he was undergoing training and needed to send proof to her family. For that, he purchased a CISF uniform and came to the airport to click photos and share them via WhatsApp," ACP Sreekanth Goud explained.

Police also found that he had created fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram, and matrimonial platforms, presenting himself as a government employee to gain trust. His mobile phone reportedly contains hundreds of chats with women, indicating a pattern of hoax and possible cheating.

Investigators believe he deliberately chose Hyderabad as his base of operation to avoid being easily identified in his hometown.

"He thought verification would take longer here compared to Andhra, making it easier for him to mislead victims," the ACP added.

A case has been registered, and Balakrishna has been taken into custody.

Police are now working to identify victims and determine the full extent of the marriage fraud.