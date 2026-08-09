Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Victim's Brothers Face Police Action For Serving Liquor At Eatery

Two elder brothers of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered in Meghalaya in 2025 during his honeymoon, and three employees of their eatery were placed under preventive arrest on Saturday, a police official said.

The official said the action was taken after it was discovered that liquor was being served illegally to customers at the establishment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena said the operators had not obtained a licence to serve alcohol.

The food establishment, located within the jurisdiction of the Rau police station, is owned by Raja Raghuvanshi's elder brothers, Sachin Raghuvanshi and Vipin Raghuvanshi.

The official said the siblings, along with three employees of their eatery, were arrested as a precautionary measure under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The section empowers a police official to arrest a person without a warrant or a magistrate's order if they have knowledge of a design by that person to commit a cognisable offence.

Saxena said a case has been registered under the Excise Act for allegedly illegally serving liquor at the eatery.

The ACP said a separate case has also been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 223 (disobedience to an order issued by a public servant) for the joint's failure to provide information to the police.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon a few days after their marriage last year. During the visit, Raja was murdered. In this case, Meghalaya police later arrested Sonam, her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, and three alleged hired killers.

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