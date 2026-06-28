Woman Alleges Uber Driver Of Sending Abusive Messages, Company Responds

A ride booked during heavy rain in Mumbai turned into a troubling experience for a woman, who later alleged that an Uber driver sent her an abusive message through the app. She shared the incident on LinkedIn, raising concerns about passenger safety and how quickly such complaints are handled.

The Mumbai Uber user claimed she had booked an Uber Black ride for her mother during heavy rain in the city, expecting a safe and reliable experience. However, she said the incident left her distressed and questioning the platform's accountability mechanisms.

In a detailed post shared on LinkedIn, Ankita Pathak said, "I seriously need to talk about what an Uber Black driver did to me and about the 48 hours of silence that followed and is still continuing. On 24 June, I booked Uber Black for my mother during rain in Mumbai. I chose Uber Black specifically for safety and reliability."

Photo Credit: Ankita Pathak/LinkedIn

She further alleged that the driver initially confirmed his arrival but drove in the opposite direction and did not respond to calls. According to her post, when she confronted him, the driver replied, "Do whatever you want" and "leave me, I do not care."

According to her claim, the situation became more serious when the driver sent an abusive message through Uber's in-app chat feature. She said the message deeply upset her. She also claimed that despite filing a formal complaint with screenshots, she did not receive any response for nearly 48 hours.

She said, "A complaint of this magnitude is simply being ignored. This is not just about one driver. This is about a platform that allows such messages to be sent through its own app and then goes silent when a passenger reports it."

In an update shared later in the comments, Ankita Pathak said the company eventually responded after her post gained attention. She said, "Uber called me and confirmed that the driver has been removed from the platform. I am grateful to those who supported and shared my post. I was hesitant to write publicly, but the lack of response left me with no option."

Photo Credit: Ankita Pathak/LinkedIn

She added that while she appreciated the action taken, she was disappointed that the resolution came only after public pressure rather than through formal complaint channels.