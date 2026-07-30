Bengaluru Bus Conductor Forces Passenger To Deboard In Middle Of Highway: 'Found It Unsafe'

A bus passenger has called out the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) after a conductor forced them to deboard the vehicle in the middle of a highway. In a social media post, the passenger detailed that they boarded the bus in the morning around 7:50 am from Hegondanahalli to Varthur Kodi. While the fare was only Rs 18, the conductor's ticketing machine was not working.

"Today at around 7:50 AM, I boarded BMTC bus KA 57 F 6018 from Hegondanahalli to Varthur Kodi. The fare was Rs 18. I asked for a ticket and was ready to pay through UPI, but the conductor's ticketing machine wasn't working," the passenger wrote.

The conductor tried a few times, but since the machine was not working, he asked the passenger to pay in cash. "I requested him to wait for a minute or two until the machine started working so I could complete the payment and receive the ticket. He then asked me to pay in cash. I only had Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes, and he said he didn't have change."

As the situation escalated, the conductor started shouting and ordered the passenger to get down on the highway. The passenger described the entire incident as 'extremely unsafe' and humiliating'.

"I explained that neither the faulty ticketing machine nor the lack of change was my responsibility. Instead of finding a solution, he became aggressive, shouted at me, stopped the bus, and forced me to get down in the middle of a highway. I found this extremely unsafe and humiliating. No passenger should be treated this way for an issue caused by BMTC's ticketing system."

Check The Post Here:

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'File A Complaint'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the passenger not to let the issue slide and file a formal complaint against the conductor.

"Minister said they can't force customers off bus like this. Conductor didn't read the memo, I guess," said one user while another added: "File a complaint, it's not your fault if his machine wasn't working."

A third commented: "Yeah, same happened, said UPI not accepted, and they dropped me at the next station. Guess what? I changed three more stations like that and reached my destination."

A fourth said: "Don't let it go. File a case. They clearly haven't learned their lesson from the recent incident where they threw out the Transport Minister from the bus because he didn't have change."